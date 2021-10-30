New Delhi: Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 29 Assembly constituencies across 14 states/UTs began at 7 am on Saturday. The Lok Sabha seats that are undergoing polls are — Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Khandwa in Madhya, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Pradesh. In Mandi, elections were necessitated as the seat fell vacant after the death of Ramswaroop Sharma (BJP) in March. The by-election to the Khandwa parliamentary constituency was necessitated following the death of BJP member Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan while in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, it was due to the demise of Independent Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar. The 29 assembly seats where polling is underway are in West Bengal (5), Haryana (4), Bihar (2), Assam, Himachal Pradesh (3), Madhya Pradesh (3), Maharashtra (1), Andhra Pradesh (1), Karnataka (2), Rajasthan (2), Telangana (1), Meghalaya (3), Mizoram (1) and Nagaland (1). The counting of votes will take place on November 2.Also Read - BJP Releases List of Candidates for Parliamentary, Assembly Bypolls on October 30

Here are the LIVE updates:-