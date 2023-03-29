Home

Bypolls 2023: Check Full Schedule For By-Elections in Odisha, UP, Meghalaya Here

By-elections in 04-Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in Punjab and Assembly constituencies of 07-Jharsuguda, Odisha, 395-Chhanbey and 34-Suar, UP & 23-Sohiong, Meghalaya to be held on May 10; result on May 13.

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar speaks during a press conference for the announcement of the schedule of Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The elections will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

New Delhi: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday announced the bypoll dates for the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency and four assemblies — Jharsuguda (Odisha), Chhanbey (UP), Suar (UP), Sohlong (Meghalaya). Polling for all the byelections will take place on May 10th and the counting of votes will take place on May 13th, the same day as when the Karnataka assembly election counting is to take place.

Bypolls 2023 Dates Schedule Announced

Schedule for Bye Elections in PCs and ACs.#ECI #ElectionCommissionofIndia pic.twitter.com/agaz7thXJT — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) March 29, 2023

Meanwhile, the Election Commission said there was no hurry to declare byelection to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat as the trial court has given Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as member, one month to file an appeal.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the poll panel has taken decisions on vacancies that have occurred till February. Addressing a press conference , the CEC said the trial court in Surat has given Rahul Gandhi 30 days too seek a judicial remedy the matter.

“There is no hurry, we will wait. There is not hurry to do it before exhausting that particular remedy which the trial court had accorded. We will take a call after that,” Kumar said.

Karnataka Election 2023

Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, CEC Rajiv Kumar said the notification for the elections to the 224-member assembly will be issued on April 13 and the last date for filing nomination papers will be April 20. He said the nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations will be April 24.

