  • Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting For 4 Assembly Seats In UP, Odisha and Meghalaya; 1 Lob Sabha Constituency In Punjab Today
Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: The voting for byelection at one Lok Sabha seat in Punjab's Jalandhar and four Assembly constituencies in Odisha's Jharsuguda, Chhanbey and Suar in Uttar Pradesh and Sohiong in Meghalaya is underway.

Updated: May 10, 2023 8:02 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

  • 7:45 AM IST

    Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: The Jalandhar Lok Sabha (reserved) seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary. He suffered a cardiac arrest during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar’s Phillaur in January this year.

  • 7:14 AM IST

    Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Tight security in Jalandhar | All necessary arrangements are in place to ensure a free, fair and peaceful bypoll to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin said.

  • 7:07 AM IST

    Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: The byelection to Sohiong assembly seat in Meghalaya was necessitated following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of state Assembly elections on February 27.

  • 7:03 AM IST

    Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting underway at Chhanbey, Suar, Sohiong and Jalandhar | The polling for byelection at Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in Punjab and Assembly constituencies in Odisha’s Jharsuguda, Chhanbey and Suar in Uttar Pradesh and Sohiong in Meghalaya has begun.

  • 6:50 AM IST

    Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting For 4 Assembly Seats In UP, Odisha and Meghalaya; 1 Lob Sabha Constituency In Punjab Today | Voting is set to begin shortly in four assembly seats including two in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Odisha and Meghalaya and one Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab.

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: The voting for four assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Meghalaya and one Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab is underway. The polling is underway for byelection at Jalandhar parliamentary constituency and four Assembly constituencies of Jharsuguda in Odisha, Chhanbey and Suar in Uttar Pradesh and Sohiong in Meghalaya. The results for the same will be declared on May 13 (Saturday). The voting and counting dates of bypolls coincide with those of the Assembly elections in Karnataka. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to the byelection in Jalandhar parliamentary constituency, Chhanbey, Suar, Sohiong and Jharsuguda.

