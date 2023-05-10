Home

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting For 4 Assembly Seats In UP, Odisha and Meghalaya; 1 Lob Sabha Constituency In Punjab Today

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting For 4 Assembly Seats In UP, Odisha and Meghalaya; 1 Lob Sabha Constituency In Punjab Today

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: The voting for byelection at one Lok Sabha seat in Punjab's Jalandhar and four Assembly constituencies in Odisha's Jharsuguda, Chhanbey and Suar in Uttar Pradesh and Sohiong in Meghalaya is underway.

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: The voting for four assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Meghalaya and one Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab is underway. The polling is underway for byelection at Jalandhar parliamentary constituency and four Assembly constituencies of Jharsuguda in Odisha, Chhanbey and Suar in Uttar Pradesh and Sohiong in Meghalaya. The results for the same will be declared on May 13 (Saturday). The voting and counting dates of bypolls coincide with those of the Assembly elections in Karnataka. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to the byelection in Jalandhar parliamentary constituency, Chhanbey, Suar, Sohiong and Jharsuguda.

