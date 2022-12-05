live

By-Poll Election Results Highlights: Dimple Yadav Alleges Booth Capturing; Over 40 % Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM

By-Poll Election Results Updates: The assembly seats are spread across Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

The counting for all bypolls will be conducted on December 8.

Bypolls Updates: Bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held on December 5 along with byelections to five assembly constituencies spread across as many states, the Election Commission said on Saturday. Mulayam Singh Yadav had passed away last month following a prolonged illness.

The Rampur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant following the disqualification of SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan is one of the five seats going for the bypolls.

The assembly seats are spread across Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

Four more assembly seats- Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh- will also vote in bypolls on the same day.

Load More