By-Poll Election Results Highlights: Dimple Yadav Alleges Booth Capturing; Over 40 % Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM

By-Poll Election Results Updates: The assembly seats are spread across Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

Updated: December 5, 2022 8:37 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

The counting for all bypolls will be conducted on December 8.
Bypolls Updates: Bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held on December 5 along with byelections to five assembly constituencies spread across as many states, the Election Commission said on Saturday. Mulayam Singh Yadav had passed away last month following a prolonged illness.

The Rampur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant following the disqualification of SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan is one of the five seats going for the bypolls.

Four more assembly seats- Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh- will also vote in bypolls on the same day.

Live Updates

  • 8:13 PM IST

    Updates to this Live blog are closed now

  • 5:34 PM IST

    SP candidate Dimple Yadav Tweets

  • 5:33 PM IST

    Mainpuri Bypoll: Officials Trying to Slow Down The Voting Process: Samajwadi Party Candidate for Mainpuri by-election, Dimple Yadav

  • 4:40 PM IST

    Mainpuri Bypoll: Samajwadi Party has Alleged Police Scaring Away Voters In Kisni Area

  • 4:18 PM IST

    Mainpuri By-Polls LIVE: There has been a 40% voter turn out in Mainpuri amid Samajwadi Party’s allegations of malpractices.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    Assembly elections: People are voting for us, says Congress Bhanupratappur candidate

  • 1:55 PM IST

    Total Voter Turnout at 1 PM: 37% voter turnout in Kurhani (Bihar), 46.96% in Padampur (Odisha), 36.68% in Sardashahar (Rajasthan), 19.01% in Rampur (UP), 33.20% in Khatauli and 50.83% in Bhanupratappur (Chhattisgarh) recorded till 1 pm.

  • 1:54 PM IST

    Mainpuri Bypolls: 31.64% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm, in the by-poll to the Mainpuri Parliamentary constituency.

  • 12:57 PM IST

    Mainpuri Bypolls: “I have complete faith that SP will win the Mainpuri bypolls, people have realised that BJP is fighting polls unfairly so they will get the reply once the poll results are out”, said Dimple Yadav, SP candidate

  • 11:49 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh: 18.72% voter turnout recorded till 11 am, in the by-poll to the Mainpuri Parliamentary constituency.

Updated Date: December 5, 2022 8:37 PM IST