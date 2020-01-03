New Delhi: By-elections to two vacant seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held on January 24 and 31, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

The by-elections were necessitated after sitting members, Dhananjay Munde (NCP) and Tanaji Sawant (Shiv Sena), resigned their seats following their victory in the state Assembly elections.

While notifications for both elections will be issued on January 7, the last date for filing nominations will be January 14, scrutiny will be held the next day and the last date for withdrawal is January 17, elections will be held on different dates.

This is because the members of the Assembly will be voting for the council seat vacated by Munde, while the electoral college for the seat vacated by Sawant comprises the Yavatmal local authorities.

Counting of votes in both seats will be held immediately after end of voting.

The Model Code of Conduct concerning the said election will come into force with immediate effect in the concerned constituency, the EC said.