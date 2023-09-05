Bypolls In 6 State LIVE: Opposition INDIA Bloc’s 1st Electoral Battle Against NDA; Check Details

Home

The by-elections are being conducted for seven seats across six states namely Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Puthuppally in Kerala, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Dumri in Jharkhand and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura.

New Delhi: Seven Assembly constituencies are conducting bypolls across six states to fill vacant seats on Tuesday. This will be the first show of strength of the Opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of state assembly elections later this year and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The by-elections are being conducted for seven seats across six states namely Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Puthuppally in Kerala, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Dumri in Jharkhand and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura.

The counting of all seven seats will be conducted on September 8.The bypolls in Dhupguri, Puthuppally, Bageshwar, Dumri and Boxanagar were necessitated due to the deaths of the sitting MLAs, while the MLAs of Ghosi and Dhanpur resigned from their posts.

