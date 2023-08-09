Home

Bypolls In 7 Assembly Seats On September 5: List Of States, Constituencies And Candidates

Bypolls to seven assembly seats including the one vacated following the death of Congress veteran Oommen Chandy will be held on September 5, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. Counting of votes will take place on September 8.

New Delhi: Bypolls to seven assembly seats including the one vacated following the death of Congress veteran Oommen Chandy will be held on September 5, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. Counting of votes will take place on September 8. The bypolls will be held for two seats in Tripura, and one seat each in Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The EC’s announcement comes days after the Supreme Court stayed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case, leading to the restoration of his membership of the Lok Sabha. The EC, reportedly, had decided to wait and see if the Congress leader got relief from the apex court before announcing by-poll for his Wayanad seat.

Bypolls will be held in these seven Assembly seats:

Jharkhand Bypolls (Dumri seat): The by-election to the Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Jagarnath Mahto. Tripura Bypolls (Boxanagar and Bhanpur seats): Boxanagar and Dhanpur seats in Tripura will go for bypoll due to the demise of sitting MLA Samsul Haque and resignation of Pratima Bhoumik, the EC said. West Bengal Bypolls (Dhupguri seat): Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal was vacated following the death of sitting assembly member Bishnu Pada Ray. In the 2021 Assembly polls, Ray had won the Dhupguri seat which is reserved for Scheduled Caste by 4,355 votes. He had defeated Mitali Roy, then MLA of the Trinamul Congress. Uttar Pradesh Bypolls (Ghosi seat): The Ghosi seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after SP’s Dara Singh Chauhan resigned to join the BJP. Uttarakhand Bypolls (Bageshwar seat): The Bageshwar seat in Uttarakhand fell vacant after the demise of sitting MLA Chandan Ram Das. Kerala Bypolls (Puthuppally seat): Hours after the Election Commission declared September 5 as the date for the bypoll to Puthuppally assembly constituency in Kottayam district, the Congress announced that Chandy Oommen — son of late Oommen Chandy — would be their candidate for the seat left vacant by the death of the former chief minister. Chandy was the MLA from the Puthuppally seat in Kerala. He represented the seat for over 50 years.

As per the EC schedule, the nominations for the by-polls would be filed from August 10 to August 17. EVMs and VVPATs will be used in all the polling stations where the bye-elections would be held, the Election Commission told in a release.

The Commission has said that Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) shall be the main document of identification of a voter. However, other identification documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving License, MNREGA Job card, etc. would also be valid at the polling stations.

