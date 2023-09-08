Bypolls Results 2023: Check Who Are Winners For Bageshwar, Ghosi, Puthuppally, Dhupguri, Dumri Boxanagar, Dhanpur

Bypoll Results 2023 Winners List: As per the early trends, Congress leader Chandy Oommen takes initial lead in Kerala's Puthuppally

In Dumri bypoll, NDA candidate Yashoda Devi takes a lead of 1,500 votes.

Bypolls Results 2023 Winners List: The counting of votes for bypolls to seven assembly seats in six states started at 8 AM on Friday. the bypolls are being seen as a major test for the opposition alliance INDIA against the BJP-led NDA ahead of the assembly polls in five states later this year and Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The seven seats that have gone to polls include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura — went to poll on September 5.

The polling was held on September 5 and witnessed a higher voter turnout. These bypolls are considered highly significant at both state and national levels as they mark the first round of polls held after the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA.

The bypoll in Ghosi was necessitated because of the resignation of Dara Singh Chauhan, the sitting legislator from Ghosi. In July, he had resigned as MLA after returning to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Samajwadi Party (SP).

According to early trends, Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh is leading in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi after the fourth round of counting by securing 14286 votes.

As per the early trends, BJP maintained a massive lead in the Dhanpur assembly constituency in Tripura after the fourth round of counting. However, CPIM’s Kaushik Chanda is in a distant second place. so far, Bindu Debnath of BJP got 20980 votes and Kaushik Chanda of CPIM got 6569 votes.

Check Full List of Winners:

Bageshwar in Uttarakhand: Winner yet to be announced

Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh: Winner yet to be announced

Puthuppally in Kerala: Winner yet to be announced

Dhupguri in West Bengal: Winner yet to be announced

Dumri in Jharkhand: Winner yet to be announced

Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura: Winner yet to be announced

