New Delhi: The by-elections to fill four vacancies in the Legislative Assemblies of Uttarakhand and West Bengal will be held on November 25. The counting of votes to these seats will take place on November 28, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Friday.

In Uttarakhand, the election will be held on Pithoragarh seat. From West Bengal, three seats namely Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar will go to polls on November 25.

Election Commission of India: By-elections to fill four vacancies in the state Legislative Assemblies of Uttarakhand and West Bengal to be held on 25th November, counting of votes on 28th November. pic.twitter.com/q2eIOOyZaW — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019

The last date of nominations will be November 6, and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures will be November 11.

Maharashtra and Haryana went to polls for assembly elections 2019 on October 21. The bypolls to 53 Assembly and Lok Sabah seats across 17 states were also held on the same day. The results for the same came out on October 24.

In Haryana, the ruling BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 40 seats, but fell short of the halfway mark by 5 seats. In Maharashtra, the Congress and NCP alliance won 104 seats. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 162 seats.