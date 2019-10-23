Bypolls to four zilla parishad zones of Odisha will be held on November 27, the state election commission (SEC) said in a notification.

Voting will take place in Chhatrapur of Ganjam district, Danagadi of Jajpur district, Pottangi and Dasmantapur in Koraput district, the SEC said on Tuesday.

It said that polling will be conducted from 7 am till 12 noon in these zones, and the results will be declared on November 28.

Candidates can file their nomination papers between October 31 and November 2.

On November 7, the final list of candidates will be announced, the notification said.

Bypolls to 17 sarpanches, 21 panchayat samitis, and 303 wards will also be held on the same day, the SEC added.