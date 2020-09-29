New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday the dates for by-elections to one Lok Sabha and 64 assembly constituencies. While bypolls to 54 assembly seats will take place on November 3, by-elections for one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and two assembly seats in Manipur will be held on November 7, the poll panel said. The counting of votes will be held on November 10. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JD(U) Does Not Matter in Polls, Our Fight With BJP, Says RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

Besides Bihar, other states where elections will take place are Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Before announcing the schedule, the poll panel had issued a separate statement on Tuesday to announce that it has decided not to hold assembly bypolls in seven seats across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal “at this stage” after specific request from the states.