New Delhi: Bystanders on the Bentinck Street in Kolkata were showered with bundles of crisps currency notes on Wednesday afternoon when the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials were conducting a search at a private office in the city’s central business district.

In a video that surfaced on the internet, dozens of notes of denomination of Rs 100, Rs 500 and even Rs 2000, were seen thrown out of the window of the sixth-floor of the building, from the office of Hoque Merchantile Pvt Ltd.

#WATCH Bundles of currency notes were thrown from a building at Bentinck Street in Kolkata during a search at office of Hoque Merchantile Pvt Ltd by DRI officials earlier today. pic.twitter.com/m5PLEqzVwS — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

It is being alleged that the sum of notes dumped on the road amounts to over Rs 3 lakh.

Officials of the DRI told news agency PTI that they were conducting a raid at the office of the import-export company for alleged evasion of duty. They said that when the team arrived for search, the office was locked from inside.

However, it is still being investigated whether there was a relation between the search operations and the shower of currency notes on the street below, PTI sources stated.

The police are conducting further investigation in the matter.