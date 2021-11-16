New Delhi: For the mega launch of 340 km-long Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will ride an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft on Tuesday. The inaugural landing will be followed by a public meeting. Besides, PM Modi will also witness a 45-minute air show, display of prowess by IAF’s fighter aircraft. Under the ‘touch and go’ operation, the fighter planes will touch the six -lane expressway and take off. Sukhoi, Mirage, Rafale, AN 32 will be included in the air show.Also Read - Purvanchal Expressway Begins Ops Today. 10 Highlights of Pragati Ka Highway

Trial landing on Purvanchal Expressway. pic.twitter.com/d2Zsup92jj — Office Of Mrityunjay Kumar (@MrityunjayOffic) November 14, 2021

All You Need to Know About C-130J Super Hercules

The C-130J is the newest version of the C-130 Hercules and the only model in production. By July 2021, 450 C-130J aircraft had been delivered with 26 operators in 22 countries.

Designed and manufactured by American defence company Lockheed Martin, the C-130 J provides ‘superior performance and capabilities’ than Hercules C130.

The Super Hercules is meant for special operations. It has capability to land at short and rough airstrips.

The C-130J had conducted its first flight in 1996 and completed a million flight hours worldwide by 2013.

its first flight in 1996 and completed a million flight hours worldwide by 2013. The C-130J’s performance is proven with more than 2 million flight hours supporting tactical airlift, search and rescues, special operations, commercial, and refueling missions around the globe.

At present, Indian Air Forces operates 12 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. The first C-130 was ordered in India in 2007.

The C-130J Super Hercules is the most advanced C-130 ever designed, built, flown and maintained, with a truly integrated digital core that offers: -Dual HUDs for increased situational awareness, Block 7.0/8.1 software, installed in-line during production, Automated maintenance fault reporting, Integrated defensive suite, 250 knot ramp/door.

All You Need to Know About Purvanchal Expressway

The Purvanchal expressway is the biggest project of the state. Despite two waves of Covid, it was completed in 36 months. Additional Chief Secretary Avanish Awasthi said that industrial corridors will be built on both sides, which will have machinery, food processing and dairy-milk development. This will generate employment for the local people.

Significantly, the expressway will connect the state capital Lucknow with the eastern districts, including Mau, Azamgarh, Barabanki with links to major cities of Prayagraj and Varanasi.

The 341-km Purvanchal expressway will originate from Chandsarai village on the Lucknow-Sultanpur highway. It will pass through Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and terminate at Haldaria village in Ghazipur district.

The six-lane expressway will be expandable up to eight lanes. It will also reduce the travel time from Lucknow to Ghazipur from 6 hours to 3.5 hours. This journey will be free for some days now. The work of collecting toll tax will be given to the private company later.