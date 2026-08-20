C-Section nightmare: Woman suffers severe pain after doctors leave gloves, wipes in abdomen during operation in Beed

Authorities in Maharashtra’s Beed district have started an investigation into an alleged medical negligence case in which surgical gloves and paper were reportedly found inside the abdomen of a 19-year-old woman after a Caesarean delivery at a government hospital.

The incident came to light after the woman developed severe abdominal pain and other complications following the surgery. Taking note of the allegation, Civil Surgeon Dr Satishkumar Solanke issued a show-cause notice to the doctor who carried out the procedure, asking for an explanation.

According to officials, Sandhya Suraj Gaikwad, a resident of Wadwani village, was admitted to Beed District Hospital on the morning of August 1 for childbirth. Doctors performed a C-section later that day, and she was discharged four days afterwards.

However, her health reportedly worsened after she returned home. She suffered intense abdominal pain and other post-surgery problems. Her family then took her to a private hospital, where scans allegedly detected foreign material inside her abdomen, officials said.

The family subsequently approached the district hospital administration and filed a complaint on Tuesday.

Following the complaint, the matter was brought to the attention of the Deputy Director of Health Services for the Latur Circle. A special committee was then formed to investigate the allegations.

The inquiry team reached Beed District Hospital on Wednesday afternoon and began examining the case, officials said.

The show-cause notice asks the surgeon to explain why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated over the alleged negligence. Officials added that the entire operation theatre team is also being investigated to determine how the alleged lapse occurred.