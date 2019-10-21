C-Voter Exit Poll Results 2019: As voting for Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections 2019 concluded at 6 PM on Monday , various media houses in collaboration with pollsters presented the exit poll predictions, which gave a close to clear picture of what the people of the two states have decided for the next five years. The final results of the Assembly elections 2019 will be declared on Thursday, October 24.

India.com will be updating live on the Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results by ABP News-C-voter. Watch this space to get live updates on Exit Poll Results by C-voter.

Both the states are currently governed by BJP. In 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP had bagged 47 seats of the total 90 in the Assembly polls 2014 and Manohar Lal Khattar became the saffron party’s first-ever Chief Minister in the state. The Congress had bagged only 15 seats. However in Maharashtra, BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 122 seats of the total 288.

You can also watch the LIVE streaming of exit polls on Zee News.The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv. Stay tuned to this place for 360-degree coverage on each and every seats of the state.