New Delhi: The Varanasi court has granted bail to 57 of the 59 protesters, including the parents of a 14-month-old baby girl, who were arrested during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

The court of Additional Session Judge SK Pandey ordered for the release of each applicant on the submission of two bonds of Rs 25,000 each. Among the arrested, there were Ravi Shekhar and his wife Ekta, who run an NGO named Climate Agenda that focuses on air pollution.

“My baby daughter Champak is dependent on my milk, I was worried about her. It was very tough for me,” said Ekta after being released.

Ekta Shekhar who was arrested along with her husband during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act in Varanasi on 19th December, has been granted bail. Ekta says, “My baby daughter Champak is dependent on my milk, I was worried about her. It was very tough for me”. pic.twitter.com/ZhaIk61P01 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2020

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised the issue of these activists duo as the couple has a 14-month-old baby who was being looked after by the neighbours. The protesters were arrested from the Chetganj area while marching to the Benia Bagh ground for holding the anti-CAA meeting on December 19.

Twenty-one people have died across Uttar Pradesh, many of them from bullet injuries, in violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or the CAA.