Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday addressed a rally against the new citizenship law in Jaipur and said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in Rajasthan.

The CM advised PM Modi to listen to the 9 states who have refused to implement NRC and further asked him to understand the sentiments of the public.

He said, ”Modi ji you should listen, 9 states have said it. Even your partners Bihar CM & Odisha CM who supported you in Parliament are saying they won’t implement NRC. You should understand public sentiment&announce neither NRC in its current form, nor CAA will be implemented.”

Rajasthan CM: Modi ji you should listen, 9 states have said it. Even your partners Bihar CM & Odisha CM who supported you in Parliament are saying they won't implement NRC. You should understand public sentiment&announce neither NRC in its current form,nor CAA will be implemented https://t.co/FzPJoVbNV2 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

Just hours before Gehlot’s rally, PM Modi in his Delhi rally assured that the Centre is not aiming to strip anyone of their rights and lashed at the Congress for spreading misinformation.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been suspended in Jaipur till 8 pm as a precautionary measure.

On Saturday too, the Rajasthan CM had targeted the Centre over CAA and NRC and said that they do not deserve to be implemented in the country as they will affect people of all communities.

He accused the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of trying to polarise the country and said they will not be allowed to do so. He further questioned that when the government could not implement NRC in Assam then how will it be successful in implementing the same in the entire country.