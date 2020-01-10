New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a Delhi court on Friday granted bail to all the ten accused in Seemapuri violence case.

Additional session judge SK Malhotra had on Thursday asked investigation officer: “Do you have any evidence for the allegations you have made, whether these accused were found in CCTV footage doing stone pelting or other crimes. Have you got any evidence?”

Investigation Officer Surendra Kumar responded that the identity of these accused could not be verified and none of them had been identified yet in the CCTV footage

Earlier, a Delhi court had extended the judicial custody of 11 accused till January 18 in Seemapuri violence case against the CAA. A total of 11 people were arrested for violence in Seemapuri and were sent to 14-day judicial custody by Karkardooma court.

(With ANI inputs)