New Delhi: Referring to the protest against the CAA and NRC at Clock Tower in Old Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that Opposition parties, especially Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) are spreading false information by ‘putting women at the forefront’.

Speaking at a gathering at MP Inter College ground in his turf Gorakhpur as part of a public awareness campaign being run by the BJP on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Yogi said that the ‘propaganda’ against CAA is ‘ripping the country apart’.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not a law against any citizen of India. It is against those intruders who are responsible for terrorism, extremism and separatism. The country is being ripped apart due to propaganda against CAA, and this is being done by keeping women at the forefront,” the Uttar Pradesh CM said.

His remarks came days after women started gathering at Clock Tower in Old Lucknow to protest against the contentious legislation on the lines of the sit-in at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

The ongoing protest has gathered momentum and despite efforts by the police, the women have refused to budge from the site. Earlier on Sunday, the women, most of them elderly, claimed that the policemen snatched their blankets and poured water on the bonfire that they lit to keep themselves warm.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi also said that Citizenship law was made during Pandit Nehru”s time but the Opposition is not ready to accept it. He also accused the Congress, SP of ‘financing the miscreants’.

“Citizenship law was made during Nehru’s time, but now the Congress is not ready to accept it. The conduct of the Congress and SP is condemnable and irresponsible. These parties have financed the miscreants for opposing the CAA,” he added.

The CAA aims to grant citizenship to six communities — Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Jain, Buddhist and Parsi — facing persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. To qualify for citizenship, the applicant should have came to India on or before December 31, 2014.