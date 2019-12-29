New Delhi: Accusing the Congress of spreading confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party’s firebrand leader Giriraj Singh said that if Rahul Gandhi has “love for infiltrators”, he can take them to Italy. “The Congress wants to divide the country by speaking lies. If Rahul Gandhi has love for infiltrators (immigrants), let him take them to Italy,” the Union Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Minister said while speaking to reporters.

The minister also asked the grand old party to refrain from a ‘policy of double-standards’. Furthermore, he claimed that the UPA government had earlier discussed the amendments to the contentious law, but did not go ahead with it due to “appeasement politics”.

Upping the ante against the Opposition, Singh further claimed that only the grand old party and “tukdetukde” gangs have problems with the CAA. “The BJP is cleansing sins of the Congress, which is spreading confusion and creating an atmosphere of fear,” he alleged.

The minister alleged that Mahatma Gandhi had said Hindus and other minority groups in Pakistan had been citizens of India, and if they returned to the country, they should be treated with the same dignity.

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (CAB) was approved by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, and became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to it. The Act paves the way for granting Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have migrated after facing religious persecution in their respective country.