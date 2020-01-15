New Delhi: After BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi slammed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella over his remarks on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, the BJP used Nadella’s statement as a validation of its action. The Centre is exactly doing what the Microsoft CEO has said in his official statement, issued after the controversial remarks, the BJP said.

To a question about the Citizenship Amendment Act, Satya Nadella was quoted by Buzzfeed’s editor-in-chief as saying that what is happening in India is “sad”.

The CEO later issued a more nuanced statement, saying every country should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. “That is what the government of this country has done. We are looking after national security and protecting borders,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

“As far as immigrants are concerned, there is a process for citizenship. Anybody can apply for citizenship. Even the prime minister has said so. Once they apply for work permit, for citizenship, many have become citizens. Of course, anybody can then do whatever the Constitution has bestowed on them (sic),” the spokesperson said as quoted by PTI.

In a statement tweeted by Microsoft India from its official handle, Nadella said, “Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. And in democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds. I’m shaped by my Indian heritage, growing up in a multicultural India and my immigrant experience in the United States. My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefitting Indian society and the economy at large.”

Meenakshi Lekhi, earlier, slammed Nadella and said, “How (the) literate need to be educated! Perfect example. Precise reason for CAA is to grant opportunities to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.”