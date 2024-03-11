‘Designed To Polarise…’: Congress’s First Reaction After Modi-Govt Notifies CAA Rules

The Centre has notified rules for implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Opposition Parties were prompt in lashing out at the Centre.

New Delhi: Centre has implemented the “contentious” Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across India on Monday. The Congress party was swift to react on Centre’s decision and also to juxtapose it with the upcoming General Elections. The grand old party’s veteran leader Jairam Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter) and dubbed the notification of CAA as the BJP’s latest step to polarise the elections, especially in Assam and West Bengal.

In the post, Ramesh stated that the BJP took over four years to notify the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act even after it was passed by the Parliament in 2019.

“The Prime Minister claims that his Government works in a business-like and time-bound manner. The time taken to notify the rules for the CAA is yet another demonstration of the Prime Minister’s blatant lies,” said Ramesh.

Notably, CAA has a provision for granting citizenship of India to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from countries like Bangladesh, Afghanistan and even Pakistan. However, it could not be implemented at that time due to the massive protests from minority communities.

“After seeking nine extensions for the notification of the rules, the timing right before the elections is evidently designed to polarise the elections, especially in West Bengal and Assam,” Ramesh added in the post.

— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 11, 2024

“Aap chronology samajhiye, pehle election season aayega phir CAA rules aayenge. Our objections to CAA remain the same. CAA is divisive & based on Godse’s thought that wanted to reduce Muslims to second-class citizens.

Give asylum to anyone who is persecuted but citizenship must not be based on religion or nationality. The govt should explain why it kept these rules pending for five years & why it’s implementing it now. Along with NPR-NRC, CAA is meant to only target Muslims, it serves no other purpose. Indians who came out on the streets to oppose CAA NPR NRC will have no choice but to oppose it again.”

— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 11, 2024

Under the Citizenship Act of 1955, Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization is granted to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in nine states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra. It’s notable that authorities in districts of Assam and West Bengal, both politically sensitive regions on this matter, have not been empowered with these citizenship-granting authorities thus far.

