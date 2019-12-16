New Delhi: As normalcy is steadily returning to Assam post the violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, the state government on Monday evening stated that curfew in the state capital will be lifted on Tuesday morning. It was imposed on December 11 in the wake of violent protests against the citizenship law.

Apart from the curfew, the Internet services which were suspended, will also resume across the state from Tuesday morning.

The decision to this effect was taken by state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal after holding a meeting to review the law and order situation in the state. “It has been decided to lift the curfew completely in Guwahati from 6 AM on Tuesday,” a statement from the CMO said.

While it will be lifted in Guwahati, however, there is no mention of other areas in the state where the curfew is still in place.

The development comes after an indefinite curfew in Guwahati was relaxed in the last three days. It was again imposed on Monday from 6 AM to 9 PM.

As per another update, the suspension of internet services was earlier in the day extended by another 24 hours till Tuesday across Assam, making the state internet-free since last Wednesday.

From the day the CAB was introduced in the Lok Sabha till it became CAA with President Ram Nath Kovind’s nod, the state of Assam and other northeast states have been witnessing violent protests for more than two weeks.

During the protest in Assam, three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many other public properties being set ablaze or damaged by the protesters.