New Delhi: After a massive protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district erupted on Monday over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, schools and colleges in the district will remain closed till further orders, stated Mau District Magistrate.

After the protest, an undeclared curfew has been imposed in Mau district. The protest over the CAA turned violent after students went on rampage, set vehicles on fire and pelted stones at the police. In retaliation, the cops also resorted to firing teargas shells and lathi-charged the protesters. During the agitation, a police station in the areas was set on fire.

The agitation started in the area in protest against the police crackdown on students at Jamia Millia University in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University in UP.

Director General of Police OP Singh told news agency IANS that curfew had not been imposed, but prohibitory orders were being strictly enforced.

“Since the protesters were not being allowed to collect at one place, there is no problem now,” he said.

However, later speaking to media, OP Singh stated that the situation in Mau is completely under control now. “Administration is keeping a close watch on the situation. Section 144 has been imposed in the area,” he stated.

Follwoing the protest, restrictions on movement were imposed in Hajipura Chowk area. As per updates from the district administration, a few motorbikes were set on fire by protesters.

Mau District Magistrate (DM) Gyan Prakash Tripathi said told ANI, “A few people who had gathered at Hajipura to hold protest over yesterday’s Jamia Millia Islamia incident have been disbursed.”