New Delhi: A massive protest against the contentious Citizenship Act 2019 on Tuesday turned violent when police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd in Northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area. Soon after it took a violent turn, demonstrators pelted stones at police personnel who fired tear gas shells at the agitators.

Delhi: Clash breaks out between police & protesters in Jafrabad area, during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/DIJH0iCoLF — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

As per updates from the police, the protest began around 12 PM and the people from the area gathered at Seelampur T-point for the demonstration. They started shouting slogans against the CAA and the NRC in the area.

The development comes after many states including Kerala and West Bengal on Monday staged protest against the CAA and the police brutality on students on Jamia University on Sunday night.