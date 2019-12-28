New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday registered a case against 10,000 unidentified students of Aligarh Muslim University in connection with violence which broke out during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 15. Earlier, the Aligarh Police had filed an FIR against 1,200 unnamed AMU students for breaching Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The students were booked under Sections 188 and 341 of the IPC.

Notably, hundreds of AMU students had clashed with police at a campus gate to protest against the police crackdown on students in Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi. The protest took a violent turn after police tried to pacify the agitating students At least 60 students were injured in that agitation. Following the protests, internet connectivity was suspended in the city, which was restored later.

However, a fact finding report on the violent confrontation between the Uttar Pradesh police and protesters in AMU on the night of December 15 accused the UP police of indulging in “unprovoked violence in AMU, more brutal than even in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)”.

Earlier on Friday, the AMU Teachers” Association had demanded a judicial probe into the clashes. The association also demanded that “false cases” against Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students be immediately withdrawn and guilty police personnel be punished as per the law. Without these it will become difficult to restore normalcy on the institute”s campus, the teachers” body said.

After the clash the police had said students broke the police cordon and fought pitched battles with them. But students had questioned this version. “Nothing less than a judicial inquiry” will help in ensuring justice to the victims of the violent incidents of December 15, the association said in a resolution passed in a meeting of its executive committee on Friday.

Meanwhile, students of the university, also took a pledge to defend the Constitution and also read out the Preamble.

The founding fathers of India had gone out of their way to ensure religion had no role in defining the concept of Indian citizenship, but today the whole world is seeing the CAA as a law that violates the spirit of the Constitution, they claimed. The protesting students said they will continue the agitation peacefully against the law.

(With agency inputs)