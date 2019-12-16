New Delhi: A day after entry and exit gates of several metro stations in Delhi were closed in the wake of Anti-Citizenship Act protest, normal services have resumed in all stations today, as per a statement from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Entry and exit gates at over 11 metro stations were shut by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday night as a precautionary measure amid protests over the citizenship law.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation: Entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations. pic.twitter.com/i9SEg3V20N — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

All gates of Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Patel Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, GTB Nagar and Shivaji Stadium, were closed.

Entry & exit gates of ITO, IIT, Delhi Gate and Pragati Maidan also remained closed. The decision was taken on the advice of the Delhi Police, said the DMRC.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has announced that all schools will stay closed in Okhla, Jamia and New Friends Colony as well as the Madanpur Khadar area due to the protests.

The CAA, called the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) before it received President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent, was passed by the Parliament last week. It aims to grant Indian citizenship to religious minorities (except Muslims) from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who came to India before December 31, 2014, to avoid religious persecution in their native countries.