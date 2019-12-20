New Delhi: In the wake of the Anti-Citizenship Act protest in the national capital, entry and exit of several metro stations including the busy Rajiv chowk was closed on Friday afternoon.

Presently, Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate on violet line, Jaffrabad & Maujpur-Babarpur on pink line and Jamia Millia Islamia on magenta line have been closed as per instructions of security agencies, said DMRC in a statement.

Rest of the metro network is operating as per schedule.

Further, entry and exit gates of Rajiv Chowk, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market, Johri Enclave, Dilshad Garden and Shiv Vihar have also been closed, DMRC said. Trains will not stop at these stations.

However, the interchange facility is available at Rajiv Chowk.

On Thursday, too as many as 19 stations, including Rajiv Chowk station were closed as the authorities worked to contain protests.

Thousands of people gathered today at Delhi’s Jama Masjid, to join a protest against the amended Citizenship Act. The protesters were led by the Bhim Army and the movement’s leader, Chandrashekhar Azad.