New Delhi: Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic guideline in view of a protest rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, to be taken out by Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi party on Thursday.

No entry for vehicles and optional route

1. Highway apartment to Dr BA Road: All vehicles coming from Thane towards Mumbai via eastern express highway will take a left turn at Suman Nagar chowk and will proceed through under Ahuja bridge towards Anikwadala Road-Bhaktipark sewree towards South Mumbai.

2. No entry for all types of light and heavy vehicles from Arora Junction to Dadar TT Junction. All vehicles should take left turn from Arora Junction DR BA Road and will go towards south Mumbai via chaar-rasta-sewree mazgaon

3. In case of traffic jam at Dadar TT Junction: All vehicles towards Naigaon Dadar will take left turn at Dr BA Road and will proceed via Ruiya College Junction-five garden-Ram Mandir towards Naigain Dadar

4. Tilak Bridge will be closed for all types of vehicles which will be coming from Dadar (East) and Worli. Use Dadar TT Flyover (from the south bond), take right turn at Parel TT junction and then proceed via Elphiston bridge.

Vehicular traffic going towards Dadar West shall take right turn at Sion Hospital Junction- Dr BA Road and then will proceed through Kumbhar wada chowk-Matunga Railway station and via Katariya road towards their destination.

Vehicular traffic from Dadar West going towards east suburb shall proceed through SK Bole Road-NC Kelker road0Kotwal garden, Sena Bhavan via LJ Road, take right turn at Shobha hotel and then via Khatariya road- above Matunga railway station bridge-Kumbha wada Junction, take left turn at Sion hospital junction and then proceed towards their destination.

Vehicular traffic coming from Dadar Gokhale Road, Shivaji Park will proceed via Sena Bhavan-LJ Road then take right turn at Shobha Hotel and proceed through above Matunga railway station bridge-kumbharwada junction and take left turn at Sion Hospital Junction to go ahead for their destination.