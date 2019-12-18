New Delhi: Several roads will remain blocked on Wednesday owing to demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Delhi Traffic Police and Noida Police have issued traffic advisory in this regard.

1. Traffic movement is closed from Daryaganj to Raj Ghat (both carriageways) due to demonstration. Traffic is diverted from Delhi gate, Nishad Raj Marg, ITO towards Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

2. Road No 13 A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi.

The Noida Traffic Police announced on Twitter on Tuesday evening that the Kalindi Kunj road connecting Noida and Delhi will remain shut on Wednesday in the view of a possible anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University, and asked commuters to take alternative routes instead.

On its official Twitter account, the Noida Traffic Police said, “As directed by Delhi Police, diversion on Noida-Delhi Kalindi Kunj road, due to protests taking place on route no. 13A due to the Jamia Millia incident on December 15, will resume from 8 AM onwards on Wednesday. Commuters are advised to use DND or Chilla to commute to Delhi/Faridabad.”

On Monday too, traffic from Kalindi Kunj road was diverted due to protests in the wake of Sunday’s anti-CAA protest outside Jamia Millia, and the subsequent police crackdown on students.

The Delhi Police is facing severe flak for its actions on the campus on Sunday evening, including firing at students, an allegation which it has vehemently denied. 10 locals, none of whom is a Jamia Millia student, were arrested on Tuesday for their role in the violence.

The police action has led to protests at multiple campuses across the country. On Tuesday, however, the Supreme Court refused to order an inquiry against the Delhi Police, asking the petitioners to instead approach the High Courts instead.