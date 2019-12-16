New Delhi: Following the reported police brutalities at Jamia Millia Islamia University when the students were protesting against the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday, the opposition parties on Monday came together in condemning the police and demanding an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge into the incidents of students being thrashed in the campus.

At a press conference, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, RJD’s Manoj Jha, SP’s Javed Ali Khan and Sharad Yadav condemned Sunday’s police action against Jamia students who were protesting against the amended citizenship act.

“How could the police enter Jamia and unleash such brutality on the students when university authorities did not allow the police to enter inside,” Azad asked.

“There should be a judicial probe into the violence against students by police in the Jamia campus,” he said.

Azad also rejected the charges levelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Congress behind the violent protests. “It is wrong to make such accusations and we condemn it,” he said.

Yechury demanded a probe by a Supreme Court judge in the incident. “Whoever gave the permission to allow the police to enter the Jamia campus should be brought to book and punished,” he said.

He said it was not a Hindu-Muslim issue and asked people not to fall prey to rumours as the act was an affront to the Constitution.

“It is the ruling party and Government of India which are behind the violence. Had the government not brought in this law, there would not have been such violence. It is the prime minister, home minister and the Cabinet responsible for this violence” he alleged.

Raja said that those who gave the orders for police entry in Jamia should be bought to book and punished.

“There is a civil war-like situation in the country for which Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the prime minister should be held responsible,” Raja said.

“Amit Shah must be held responsible for such brutality by the police. What is the response of the home minister, where is he,” Raja asked.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took out a mega rally with tens of thousands of supporters and party workers to oppose the Centre’s decision amid escalating protests over the contentious amendment to Citizenship Act, along with the proposal for the implementation of NRC across the country.

On Sunday, the national capital turned into a war zone as protests against the contentious Citizenship Law intensified, with Delhi police clashing with the students of Jamia University and using batons and tear gas on them to quell the unrest. At least 35 students were injured in the violent stir that rocked the university.

The yesterday’s episode has united students across India as many universities across the nation have come together to protest against the Citizenship Law and launched agitations against police brutality.

(With PTI inputs)