New Delhi: Non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who want to get Indian citizenship under the amended law, will have to submit ‘proof of their religious beliefs’.

The Home Ministry has said that this can be done by producing any Indian government document in which the applicant has declared his/ her religion as Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jain or Parsi. Bedsides, the migrants will also have to provide documents to prove that they entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

However in Assam, the central government is likely to give a relatively smaller window of just three months to those who want to apply for Indian citizenship in Assam under the CAA.

News agency PTI has reported that some Assam-specific provisions are expected to be incorporated in the rules to be issued for the implementation of the CAA.The move comes in view of continuing protests against the CAA in Assam that have been going on since the legislation was passed by Parliament in December last year.

As per the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be granted Indian citizenship.