New Delhi: Complying with government order issued to check Citizenship (Amendment) Act fallout, Indian mobile operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio have suspended their mobile services in parts of Delhi on December 19, stated a report.

While responding to customer complaints, Bharti Airtel’s customer care department operator confirmed that the government had directed them to suspend voice calls and internet services services in ‘many parts’ of Delhi.

Bharti Airtel on Thursday, in response to Journalist Danish Khan’s query, tweeted”…as per instructions from government authorities, Voice, internet and SMS services are currently suspended in your location. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We’re sorry about the inconvenience. Thanks for your support!”