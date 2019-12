New Delhi: In the wake of the uproar over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, several DTC buses were set on fire. In one particular incident in Delhi, protesters can be seen sishoning petrol from a motorcycle on December 15. Citing Delhi police sources, news agency ANI has posted a CCTV video in which protesters can be seen setting a bus and a motorcycle on fire.

Delhi Police Sources: Visuals emerges from December 15 that shows protesters setting a DTC bus on fire. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/xdbNGfZkG3 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019