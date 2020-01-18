New Delhi: Launching a blistering attack against those who are opposing the Citizenship Amendment act (CAA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked,”What will you gain by going against dalits who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan? Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Hubballi on CAA as part of BJP’s nationwide ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’, Shah alleged that those who are opposing CAA are anti-dalits.

Speaking at the public gathering, Shah also advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to read the contentious Act completely and prove how the CAA would snatch citizenship from Indian Muslims? “I challenge Rahul Gandhi, read the CAA completely, if you find anything that takes away citizenship of Indian Muslims, our Pralhad Joshi (Parliamentary Affairs Minister) is ready to debate with you,” the Home Minister told the Wayanad MP.

Upping the ante against the Opposition for protesting against the CAA, Shah further said that the parties were more worried about their respective vote banks. He also held them (opposition parties) responsible for nationwide protests, clashes, which triggered in wake of CAA.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister claimed that the Congress party doesn’t just oppose CAA but all nationalistic issues.

On the other hand, BJP working president, JP Nadda claimed that Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Manmohan Singh supported the idea of helping religious minorities facing persecution in neighbouring countries. Nadda also asserted that misinformation are being spread among people about the CAA. “The law gives and does not take away citizenship,” he added.