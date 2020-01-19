New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday backed his party colleague Kapil Sibal’s statement on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), remarking that if ‘something is on the statute book, you have to obey the law,’ or else ‘there are consequences.’

On Saturday, speaking at the ongoing Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode, Sibal had said that it will be difficult for states to not implement CAA as it is a law passed by the Parliament.

Commenting on the remark, Khurshid told news agency ANI, “If the Supreme Court doesn’t interfere, it (CAA) will remain on the statute book. If something is on the statute book, you have to obey the law or else there are consequences.”

“It’s a matter where state governments have a very serious difference of opinion with the Centre as far as this law is concerned. So we would for the Supreme Court’s final pronouncement. Ultimately, the court will decide and till then everything said/done/not done is provisional and tentative,” the former Minister of External Affairs added.

Congress, along with the rest of the opposition, has taken a strong stand against the CAA-National Population Register (NPR)-National Register of Citizens (NRC) troika. In fact, Punjab, a state ruled by the party, on Friday became the second state after Kerala to pass a resolution against the contentious legislation.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also said that his government will challenge the Act in the top court, once again following Kerala in doing so.