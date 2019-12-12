New Delhi: Hours after Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen cancelled his visit to India in the wake of the rising unrest in the Northeast, the country’s Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday evening also called off an official tour to Meghalaya.

The cancellation of the visits of Bangladesh ministers comes at a time when the two states of Northeast – Assam and Tripura – are witnessing unceasing protest for the fourth consecutive day in the aftermath of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 that was passed in both the Houses of the Parliament. The Bangladesh Foreign Minister was scheduled to visit Meghalaya for an event on Friday.

Earlier in the day, while talking about Momen’s visit cancellation, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said that the minister has given his explanation regarding the same.

“He has given his explanation on cancelling his visit. Our relationship is strong. As leaders of both the countries have said, “this is the golden age of our relations”,” Raveesh Kumar said.

As per updates, Momen was supposed to reach New Delhi today for his three-day visit to attend the sixth edition of the Indian Ocean Dialogue and the combined session of the Delhi Dialogue XI.

“I had to cancel my trip to New Delhi as I have to participate in the Buddijibi Debosh and Bijoy Debosh and more so as our State Minister is out of the country in Madrid and our Foreign Secretary is in The Hague. Given increasing demand at home, I decided to cancel his trip,” Momen said.

Raveesh Kumar further stated that the religious persecution of minorities in Bangladesh has not happened during the present government.

“There seems to be some confusion. We have explained that religious persecution in Bangladesh on minorities hasn’t happened during the present Government. The migrants who have sought refuge in India from Bangladesh have faced persecution and abuse on the religious grounds during the military rule and also during the previous governments in Bangladesh,” Kumar said.