New Delhi: In what may come across as the beginning of trouble in so far peaceful relationship between India and Bangladesh, the foreign minister of Bangladesh, Dr AK Abdul Momen, has cancelled his planned India visit. He was scheduled to arrive in India on Thursday to attend the 6th Indian Ocean Dialogue. Early in the day, he spoke at a length on how there is no persecution on religious minorities in Bangladesh — one of the moot points of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The new Bill could weaken India’s character as a secular nation, he said.

“There are very few countries where communal harmony is as good as in Bangladesh. If Amit Shah stayed in Bangladesh for a few months, he would see exemplary communal harmony in our country,” the minister said.

“India has many problems within their country. Let them fight among themselves. It does not bother us. As a friendly country we just hope that Indian will not do something that affects the friendly relationship between the two countries,” the foreign minister further said. “We maintain religious harmony and ensure that followers of all faiths enjoy the same rights,” he added.

The CAB, which has triggered massive protests in the northeast, particularly Assam, guarantees Indian citizenship to religious minorities — Hindus, Christians, Jains, Sikhs and Parsis — from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in their home countries.