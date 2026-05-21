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Cab, Auto Strike Live: Three-day protest over rising fuel prices begins today; Ola, Uber, and Rapido services to be hit

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Cab, Auto Strike Live: Three-day protest over rising fuel prices begins today; Ola, Uber, and Rapido services to be hit

According to the letter, repeated fuel price hikes have made it increasingly difficult for drivers to manage operating costs and sustain earnings.

A three-day cab auto strike begins today

New Delhi: Commercial vehicle drivers’ unions have announced a strike from May 21 to May 23, demanding a revision in fares amid rising fuel prices. The passengers across Delhi-NCR will face longer waits, crowded public transport, and possible disruptions. It is important to note that the strike call has been given by commercial vehicle unions, including the “Chalak Shakti Union”, which wrote to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Transport Minister, and Police Commissioner informing them about the agitation.

In the letter, the union said the strike was being organised “in solidarity with a nationwide agitation announced by the All India Motor Transport Congress.” The letter also highlighted that the taxi and commercial vehicle fares in Delhi-NCR have remained unchanged for nearly 15 years despite the steady rise in prices of CNG, petrol and diesel. According to the letter, repeated fuel price hikes have made it increasingly difficult for drivers to manage operating costs and sustain earnings.

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