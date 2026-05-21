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Cab, Auto Strike Live: Three-day protest over rising fuel prices begins today; Ola, Uber, and Rapido services to be hit

According to the letter, repeated fuel price hikes have made it increasingly difficult for drivers to manage operating costs and sustain earnings.

Published date india.com Updated: May 21, 2026 9:00 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Cab, Auto Strike Live: Three-day protest over rising fuel prices begins today; Ola, Uber, and Rapido services to be hit
A three-day cab auto strike begins today

New Delhi: Commercial vehicle drivers’ unions have announced a strike from May 21 to May 23, demanding a revision in fares amid rising fuel prices. The passengers across Delhi-NCR will face longer waits, crowded public transport, and possible disruptions. It is important to note that the strike call has been given by commercial vehicle unions, including the “Chalak Shakti Union”, which wrote to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Transport Minister, and Police Commissioner informing them about the agitation.

In the letter, the union said the strike was being organised “in solidarity with a nationwide agitation announced by the All India Motor Transport Congress.” The letter also highlighted that the taxi and commercial vehicle fares in Delhi-NCR have remained unchanged for nearly 15 years despite the steady rise in prices of CNG, petrol and diesel. According to the letter, repeated fuel price hikes have made it increasingly difficult for drivers to manage operating costs and sustain earnings.

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Cab, Auto Strike Live Updates:

Live Updates

  • May 21, 2026 9:00 AM IST

    Cab, Auto Strike Live: AIMTC has argued that the restrictions are unfair because they are based only on vehicle registration category and not on actual emissions.

  • May 21, 2026 8:43 AM IST

    Cab, Auto Strike Live: CAQM’s proposal to ban BS-4 and older commercial vehicles from entering Delhi-NCR from November 1, 2026, as part of pollution-control measures.

  • May 21, 2026 8:40 AM IST

    Cab, Auto Strike Live: Transporters are objecting to the government’s decision to increase the ECC by 5 per cent every year.

  • May 21, 2026 8:28 AM IST

    Cab, Auto Strike Live: The cess on light commercial vehicles and two-axle trucks was raised from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,000, while charges for three-axle and heavier vehicles went up from ₹2,600 to ₹4,000

  • May 21, 2026 8:16 AM IST

    Cab, Auto Strike Live: More than 68 transport unions in Delhi-NCR are participating in the strike, saying the new measures introduced by the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) will hurt transport operators and disrupt supply chains.

  • May 21, 2026 8:07 AM IST

    Cab, Auto Strike Live: The Chalak Shakti Union backed the agitation and raised concerns that cab and auto fares in Delhi-NCR have not been revised for nearly 15 years despite steep increases in petrol, diesel and CNG prices.

  • May 21, 2026 8:05 AM IST

    Cab, Auto Strike Live: The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) called the three-day strike against the recent hike in environment compensation cess (ECC) on commercial vehicles

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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