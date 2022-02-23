New Delhi: The Gurugram police have arrested six persons, including a woman, in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old cab driver, who was found dead on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) near the National Highway-48 in Gurugram on Sunday. The arrested accused belong to an interstate gang that allegedly use to book cab and flee with vehicle and other valuables after killing the driver.Also Read - Gurgaon's First Woman Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran to Take Charge Today

Police said during preliminary questioning, they confessed to murdering three cab drivers in Gurugram using a similar modus operandi in the past six months. Police said the accused have been identified as Vishal, Vinod, Jitu, Ravi, Rahul and Rekha. Vishal was the kingpin of the gang. Vishal and Rekha are from Delhi, while Vinod, Jitu, Ravi and Rahul are from Jaipur in Rajasthan. Also Read - EV: India's Largest EV Station Opens in Gurugram, Charges Up To 100 Electric Cars; Must Watch

While the Gurugram police handed over the five gang members, including the woman, to Jaipur police, for investigating the murder case, they took Rahul to Gurugram and recovered the stolen car from his possession. Also Read - IPS Posted In Gurgaon As DCP Booked In Multi-Crore Money Heist

Preliminary investigation revealed that Vishal and Rahul had shot dead Arjun (56), that cab driver from Mahipalpur in Delhi on Sunday and later threw his body on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) near the National Highway-48 in Gurugram.

However, the police said, the role of the woman in the case is yet to be determined.

The victim was employed as a taxi driver with a travel company and used to ferry an airline’s staff. According to FIR, the victim left home around 7.30am on Saturday for a 24-hour shift and did not return. His family kept trying to contact him on his mobile phone, but it was switched off, following which they rang up the travel agency owner to inform about him.

“The prime accused Vishal has been taken on police remand for further questioning while the remaining accused have been handed over to the Rajasthan police because they had committed similar crimes in Jaipur as well. They will be taken on a production warrant for further probe,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

(With inputs from agencies)