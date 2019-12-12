New Delhi: At a time when the towns of Guwahati, Dispur, and Tezpur are burning amid rising protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and calm and not to lose control.

“I would like to request the students, brothers and sisters, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Assam to not lose control while registering their protest, and maintain peace in the state,” Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said.

In a statement, Mukhi urged the people of the state to maintain restraint as they have always shown patience and political maturity in the past.

“If the student community has any issues against the government they have every right to agitate but they should do it in a democratic and peaceful manner without taking the law in their hands,” he stated.

Urging the people not to damage public property in the interest and development of the state, Mukhi said the approval of the Bill by Parliament has shown that the Centre is committed to taking remedial steps, including implementation of the Clause VI of the Assam Accord to safeguard the culture, ethos, language, along with other rights of the indigenous people.

“The Central government has given an assurance on the floor of the House to protect the interests of Assam. They have also given the assurance to protect the culture, language and rights of the natives of Assam as per Clause 6 of the Assam Accord,” Mukhi added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Joint Movement against Citizenship Amendment Bill (JMACAB) from Tripura met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and decided to call off their indefinite strike after the meeting.

“Today he (Amit Shah) called us because we had called for an indefinite strike to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, we have called off our indefinite strike,” Anthony Deb Barma, JMACAB Convener, said.

The two states of Assam and Tripura are witnessing violent protest for the fourth day now after the Bill was passed in both the Houses of the parliament.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Home Minister and Foreign Minister have also cancelled their respective visits to India following the unrest in the Northeast region.

(With inputs from agencies)