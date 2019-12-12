New Delhi: Several trains and flights to Assam have been cancelled/rescheduled owing to the ongoing protests in the state against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. “At least 31 trains have either been cancelled, short-terminated or diverted, anticipating “disruptions in train movement,” the Railway said in a statement.
Indigo, Vistara, Spicejet have cancelled/rescheduled their flights and are offering full refund/waiver. All flights from Calcutta Airport to Dibrugarh have been cancelled.
How to check your flight status
Vistara: SMS UK <flight no> to 9289228888
Spicejet: Customer Care Helpline Number on +91-9871803333 or +91-9654003333.
Indigo: 91-9910383838 or 0124-6173838
Two Army columns have been deployed in Guwahati city and are carrying flag marches. Army has also been deployed in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Jorhat districts. Mobile Internet was suspended for 24 hours from 7 pm, December 11 to 7 pm, December 12 in Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup districts of Assam.