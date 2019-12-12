New Delhi: Several trains and flights to Assam have been cancelled/rescheduled owing to the ongoing protests in the state against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. “At least 31 trains have either been cancelled, short-terminated or diverted, anticipating “disruptions in train movement,” the Railway said in a statement.

Indigo, Vistara, Spicejet have cancelled/rescheduled their flights and are offering full refund/waiver. All flights from Calcutta Airport to Dibrugarh have been cancelled.

#TravelUpdate Due to ongoing unrest in Assam, SpiceJet is offering full refund and waiver of cancellation/change fee (Fare Difference applicable) for all flights to/from Guwahati and Dibrugarh for travel till December 13th, 2019. 1/2 — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 11, 2019

#6ETravelUpdate: Due to the ongoing unrest situation in #Assam, we’re offering rescheduling/cancellation fee waiver (fare difference, if any, is applicable) to the passengers travelling to/from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat till 13th Dec, 2019. Stay safe. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 11, 2019

#TravelUpdate : As per government advice due to current disturbances in Assam, flight UK725 (IXB – DIB) and UK726 (DIB-IXB) are cancelled for today. We are offering free change/ cancellation to Guwahati and Dibrugarh flights through Sunday, 15th December. 1/2 — Vistara (@airvistara) December 12, 2019

How to check your flight status

Vistara: SMS UK <flight no> to 9289228888

Spicejet: Customer Care Helpline Number on +91-9871803333 or +91-9654003333.

Indigo: 91-9910383838 or 0124-6173838

Two Army columns have been deployed in Guwahati city and are carrying flag marches. Army has also been deployed in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Jorhat districts. Mobile Internet was suspended for 24 hours from 7 pm, December 11 to 7 pm, December 12 in Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup districts of Assam.