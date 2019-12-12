New Delhi: Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday rejected allegations of persecution of minorities in his country and remarked that the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) could weaken India’s character as a secular nation.

The minister’s comments come ahead of his visit to India on Thursday for the 6th Indian Ocean Dialogue.

Speaking to media in Dhaka ahead of his departure to India, he said, “There are a very few countries where communal harmony is as good as in Bangladesh. If Amit Shah stayed in Bangladesh for a few months, he would see exemplary communal harmony in our country.”

“India has many problems within their country. Let them fight among themselves. It does not bother us. As a friendly country we just hope that Indian will not do something that affects the friendly relationship between the two countries,” the Foreign Minister further said.

“We maintain religious harmony and ensure that followers of all faiths enjoy the same rights,” he added.

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah has also frequently remarked to throw ‘termites’, referring to illegal migrants, particularly those from Bangladesh, out of India.

The CAB, which has triggered massive protests in the northeast, particularly Assam, guarantees Indian citizenship to religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in their home countries.

The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha last night after having already been passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday.