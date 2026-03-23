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Cab STRIKE: Cab drivers across Gurugram are protesting today – What is the reason?

Cab drivers in Gurugram are on strike on Monday, demanding mandatory customer KYC, citing safety concerns.

Published date india.com Published: March 23, 2026 9:07 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
cab strike
Cab STRIKE: Cab drivers across Gurugram are protesting today – What is the reason?

Cab STRIKE: Daily commuters and office goers may face problems in commuting as app-based cab drivers across Gurugram are on strike on Monday. They are demanding KYC verification from customers. The cab drivers gathered outside Sector 46 on Saturday and staged a protest, raising safety concerns, including assault and threats by customers. According to these cab drivers, they are protesting to highlight safety concerns and the risks posed by unverified passengers who assault them during trips.

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Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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