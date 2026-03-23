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Cab STRIKE: Cab drivers across Gurugram are protesting today – What is the reason?

Cab STRIKE: Cab drivers across Gurugram are protesting today – What is the reason?

Cab drivers in Gurugram are on strike on Monday, demanding mandatory customer KYC, citing safety concerns.

Cab STRIKE: Cab drivers across Gurugram are protesting today – What is the reason?

Cab STRIKE: Daily commuters and office goers may face problems in commuting as app-based cab drivers across Gurugram are on strike on Monday. They are demanding KYC verification from customers. The cab drivers gathered outside Sector 46 on Saturday and staged a protest, raising safety concerns, including assault and threats by customers. According to these cab drivers, they are protesting to highlight safety concerns and the risks posed by unverified passengers who assault them during trips.

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