New Delhi: The Union cabinet is likely to take up ‘The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021’ for approval on Wednesday. The Union Cabinet led by PM Modi is scheduled to meet on Wednesday at the Prime Minister’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi. “Union Cabinet is likely to take up on Wednesday, November 24 the withdrawal of the three Farm laws for approval. The Bills for withdrawal of the laws shall then be introduced in the forthcoming Parliament session,” sources in the government told news agency ANI.

The Government of India has listed ‘The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021′ in the legislative business to be taken up in Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament beginning November 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier on Friday, announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws and bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month.

The Prime Minister had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers have been protesting against the government’s three farm laws since the Centre had passed the laws in 2020.

Although the move has been welcomed by farmer leaders, they have maintained that the protesters will not budge until the laws are formally repealed in the parliament.

In addition to this, farmer unions have said that they will continue their agitation till the government starts talks with them on their six demands, including a law guaranteeing MSP.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) – an umbrella body of around 20 farmers’ unions – has also said that they will go ahead with their planned march to parliament on 29 November to observe one year of anti-farm law protests.

In an open letter to PM Modi, the SKM thanked him for the repeal of the three farm laws, but noted that “after 11 rounds of talks, you chose the path of unilateral declaration rather than a bilateral solution”.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government.