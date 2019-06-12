New Delhi: In what is being seen as a relief for persons in J&K residing in areas adjoining the International Border, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

This would allow these people to avail reservation in recruitment in jobs, promotion and admission to professional courses.

Reports said this was in keeping with the Government’s pro-people initiatives and especially for those at the last mile of development. The Bill will be introduced in both the Houses of Parliament in the forthcoming session of the Parliament.

The Cabinet decision is a reflection of Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a pro-people Government committed to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas and Sabka Vishwas.

The Bill will replace The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, by amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and bringing persons residing in the areas adjoining International Border within the ambit of reservation at par with those living in areas adjoining Line of Actual Control.

The people living in Jammu and Kashmir areas adjoining the International Border were not included in the ambit of the Jammu and Kashmir reservation Act, 2004 and Rules, 2005. It provides for reservation in direct recruitment, promotions and admission in different professional courses to various categories, including residents of areas adjoining Actual Line of Control. These people had not been getting these benefits for a long time. (Manish Shukla)