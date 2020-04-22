New Delhi: As the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs is meeting at PM Modi’s residence, followed by a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday itself, all hopes are pinned onto the big decisions likely to be made today. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Faces Backlash Over Collaborating With WHO Chief, Netizens Threaten to Boycott Her

1. Second Stimulus Package? It is expected that the Centre would finalise another fiscal package which will be similar to the Rs 1.75 lakh crore stimulus announced last month. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already met PM Modi in this regard. Also Read - Pay Cuts at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Studio Days After Forgoing a Year's Salary: Reports

2. Discussion on DA Hike? The decision to increase Dearness Allowance for government employees and pensioners has already been kept on hold. The cabinet had earlier cleared a 4 per cent hike in DA from the existing 17 per cent. The decision will impact over 54 lakh government employees and 65 lakh pensioners. Also Read - Lockdown Diaries: Movies, Books And Yoga Keep MMA Star Ritu Phogat Occupied in Singapore

3. Any new decision on lockdown? The extended lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3. But it is being speculated whether the lockdown will be lifted on May 3, or whether there will be a staggered exit. In the last Cabinet meeting, which was the first video cabinet meeting after lockdown, several exit plans were discussed. It is likely that lockdown will be discussed in the Cabinet.