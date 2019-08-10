New Delhi: If sources are to be believed, the cabinet meeting where the proposal for the abrogation of Article 370 was presented, lasted for only ‘seven minutes’ with Union Home Minister being greeted with applause in the end.

The Parliament earlier this week cleared the government’s proposal to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special provisions- thereby carving the state into two Union Territories.

A report in the Hindustan Times read, “The moment Amit Shah referred to Article 370, ministers started thumping the desk. It was an emotional moment in the cabinet meeting,” the person mentioned said. “Most of those who are in Modi’s cabinet follow the ideology of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, who gave his life for the integration of Kashmir with the rest of India.”

In a historic announcement in the Rajya Sabha on August 5, Amit Shah had said, “I am presenting the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir except the first clause 370 (1).”

According to sources, a very close group of ministers were in the know of the Modi cabinet planning to move the bill in Rajya Sabha.

Moreover, the decision to bring the matter up in Rajya Sabha was to surprise the Opposition. The same HT report quoted a source, “The Opposition was caught off-guard, completely… That was our purpose.”

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday gave his approval to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which was passed by the Parliament in the recently concluded first session of the 17th Lok Sabha to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

Notwithstanding the controversy, the Bill was passed in the Parliament on Tuesday with the Lok Sabha giving its nod after a little over seven hours discussion.

With agency inputs