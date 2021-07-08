New Delhi: The Modi 2.0 Union Council of Ministers saw 43 new and promoted faces, including a wide range of youth and experienced leaders from across the board. Interestingly, the Union Cabinet has taken the number of women a notch up, inducting seven fresh faces to add to the existing scanty list. The seven women who took oath today have been sworn in as ministers of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government keeping in mind the diversity in terms of representation of caste, religion and gender.Also Read - Cabinet Reshuffle: PM Modi to Monitor Ministry of Science, Mansukh Mandaviya Gets Health Ministry | Full List Here

With the new entrants, the Union Cabinet has a total of 11 women ministers, changing the perspective the Modi cabinet had in 2019 about the meagre representation of women. So far, there were only three cabinet ministers and three ministers of state. With Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigning, the number of cabinet ministers fell further to two – Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. Meanwhile, Minister of State Debasree Chaudhury was dropped during the cabinet reshuffle.

Here are the 7 new women MPs of PM Modi’s Council of Ministers:

Anupriya Singh Patel (40)

Anupriya Singh Patel is a Lok Sabha MP for Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, serving her 2nd term as MP. She has served as Union Minister of State for Health under PM Narendra Modi. The 40-year-old MP has also served as an MLA in Uttar Pradesh.

Prior to her political career, she worked as a Professor at Amity University and has an MBA from Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur.

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje (54)

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje is a Lok Sabha MP for Udupi Chikmagalur in Karnataka, serving her 2nd term as MP. She has also been 1-time MLA and 1-time MLC in Karnataka. She has served as Cabinet Minister in Government of Karnataka, holding a range of portfolios across Food and Civil Supplies, Power, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj System.

Karandlaje has been in public life for 3 decades, since her student days. She has a MA in Sociology from Mangalore University.

Darshana Vikram Jardosh (60)

Darshana Vikram Jardosh is a Lok Sabha MP for Surat in Gujarat, serving her 3rd term as MP. She has also been a Corporator of Surat Municipal Corporation, and a Member of the Gujarat Social Welfare Board. Darshana Vikram Jardosh has served for 4 decades in public life. She is Director of ‘Sanskruti’, an art and cultural organization. She has a BCom degree from K P Commerce College, Surat.

Meenakshi Lekhi (54)

Meenakshi Lekhi is a Lok Sabha MP for New Delhi, serving her 2nd term as MP. She has also been a Member of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). She is a Supreme Court Lawyer and Social Worker. She has studied LLB at Delhi University.

Annpurna Devi (51)

Smt. Annpurna Devi is a Lok Sabha MP for Kodarma in Jharkhand, serving her 1st term as MP. She has also been a 4-time MLA from Jharkhand and Bihar. She has served as Cabinet Minister in Government of Jharkhand, holding portfolios like Irrigation, Women & Child Welfare, Registration.

Annpurna Devi has also served as Minister of State for Mines and Geology in the Government of Bihar, at the young age of 30. She has a MA in History from Ranchi University.

Sushri Pratima Bhoumik (52)

Sushri Pratima Bhoumik is a Lok Sabha MP for Tripura West in Tripura, serving her 1st term as MP. The 52-year-old leader comes from a humble background, practices farming. She holds a Graduate degree in Bio-Science from Women’s College, Tripura University.

Bharati Pravin Pawar (42)

Smt. Bharati Pravin Pawar is a Lok Sabha MP for Dindori in Maharashtra, serving her 1st term as MP. She served as a Member of Nashik Zila Parishad and worked for eradicating malnutrition and providing clean drinking water Before joining public life, she was a Medical Practitioner. She holds an MBBS degree in Surgery from NDMVPS Medical College, Nashik.