New Delhi: Newly-inducted ministers are today taking charge of their respective ministries, a day after taking oath as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reshuffled Cabinet. All new ministers will today meet BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda at party headquarters as they take charge of their new portfolios. In a major rejig which was carried out for the first time after PM Modi came back to power in 2019, Ashwini Vaishnaw was made the new Railways, Communications, and IT Minister, replacing Ravi Shankar Prasad who was dropped from the new cabinet.Also Read - Breaking LIVE Updates Today: New Ministers Take Charge, a Day After Cabinet Reshuffle

Mansukh Mandaviya has been given charge of the key Health and Family Welfare Ministre after Harsh Vardhan’s exit.

Anurag Thakur has been made the new I&B Minister, besides holding the Sports portfolio. The I&B portfolio was earlier with Prakash Javadekar, who is out of the Cabinet now. Thakur was earlier the Minister of State for Finance.

Kiren Rijiju will now be the new Law Minister.

Hardeep Puri has also got a big promotion as he bagged the Petroleum Ministry along with Housing and Urban Affairs, while his Civil Aviation portfolio has been given to Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose father late Madhavrao Scindia also held the portfolio when he was a minister.

New cabinet ministers, ministers of state take charge of their respective portfolios:

1) “On behalf of all friends, I express my gratitude to the PM, HM, party chief & entire team that they prioritised meritocracy & hard work and gave positions to everyone. India has been brought not only on the maps but also in the ministries,” Meenakshi Lekhi, MoS MEA & MoS (Culture), said.

“Women have been given big responsibilities. People used to speak of women empowerment but PM made it possible that the country be led by empowered women. provided recognition & given responsibility, this is praiseworthy,” she added.

2) Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as the new Minister of Railways. “Railway is a major part of PM Modi’s vision. His vision for railways is to transform the lives of the people, that everyone – common man, farmers, the poor – gets the benefit of railway. I will work for that vision,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

3) Anurag Thakur takes charge as Minister of Information and Broadcasting. “PM Modi has done terrific work in last 7 yrs to take India forward. The work done by people before me in I&B Ministry & responsibility given to me by the PM, I will try to meet those expectations,” he said.

4) Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

Full list of ministers who were newly inducted into the Union Cabinet on Wednesday:

Narayan Tatu Rane: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Sarbananda Sonowal: Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH Dr. Virendra Kumar: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Jyotiraditya M Scindia: Minister of Civil Aviation Ramchandra Prasad Singh: Minister of Steel Ashwini Vaishnaw: Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Pashupati Kumar Paras: Minister of Food Processing Industries Kiren Rijiju: Minister of Law and Justice Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhupender Yadav: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment Parshottam Rupala: Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying G. Kishan Reddy: Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North-Eastern Region Anurag Singh Thakur: Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

